Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Stephen A. Smith Today

If there’s a bigger hater of the Dallas Cowboys on planet earth there certainly aren’t any more vocal about it ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. Christmas came a little bit late for him, but after yesterday’s events he was on cloud nine.

Making his return to First Take after a short break, Stephen A. started the show wearing a cowboy hat and doing a dance. He was celebrating the Cowboys’ heartbreaking loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs last night.

Then, during the segment discussing the Cowboys’ loss, Smith burst out laughing when the cameras panned to crying Cowboys fans. The man nearly fell out of his seat laughing so hard.

Any Cowboys fan or NFL fan that knows Stephen A. Smith could have seen this reaction coming. He even telegraphed it with his reaction to the game last night:

Stephen A. Smith tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/JWUp3oGtjZ — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 17, 2022

Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A Smith headed to work tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ZKOlcbtz7O — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) January 17, 2022

But that doesn’t make it any less funny to see on social media:

Stephen A. Smith had a lot of fun laughing at sad Dallas Cowboys fans https://t.co/QjTDIzrAEK pic.twitter.com/tCGCyYOhyl — For The Win (@ForTheWin) January 17, 2022

@stephenasmith no question or concern here, just to say my husband and I stopped everything to watch @FirstTake – How’s about them Cowboys?!?! PLAY THE MONTAGE!!!! 🤠 My mother in law loves you as do we!!! https://t.co/BXcC4IlHkW pic.twitter.com/6uNWiaiHiR — The Mrs. (@Jreal_bx) January 17, 2022

Stephen A. Smith has often said “What can go wrong, will go wrong” with the Cowboys. And those words proved prophetic on Sunday.

The Cowboys had a franchise record 14 playoff penalties in their 23-17 loss to the 49ers. They had some killers on the final 49ers drive which forced them into panic mode on their own final drive with under a minute to play.

Unfortunately, a run up the middle with 14 seconds remaining doomed the team to go one-and-done.

Stephen A will have plenty of ammunition against Cowboys fans for the next year.