Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Stephen A. Smith Today

First Take host Stephen A. Smith at the BIG3 - Week FourPHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 16: TV personality Stephen A. Smith looks on during week four of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Wells Fargo Center on July 16, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/BIG3/Getty Images)

If there’s a bigger hater of the Dallas Cowboys on planet earth there certainly aren’t any more vocal about it ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. Christmas came a little bit late for him, but after yesterday’s events he was on cloud nine.

Making his return to First Take after a short break, Stephen A. started the show wearing a cowboy hat and doing a dance. He was celebrating the Cowboys’ heartbreaking loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs last night.

Then, during the segment discussing the Cowboys’ loss, Smith burst out laughing when the cameras panned to crying Cowboys fans. The man nearly fell out of his seat laughing so hard.

Any Cowboys fan or NFL fan that knows Stephen A. Smith could have seen this reaction coming. He even telegraphed it with his reaction to the game last night:

But that doesn’t make it any less funny to see on social media:

Stephen A. Smith has often said “What can go wrong, will go wrong” with the Cowboys. And those words proved prophetic on Sunday.

The Cowboys had a franchise record 14 playoff penalties in their 23-17 loss to the 49ers. They had some killers on the final 49ers drive which forced them into panic mode on their own final drive with under a minute to play.

Unfortunately, a run up the middle with 14 seconds remaining doomed the team to go one-and-done.

Stephen A will have plenty of ammunition against Cowboys fans for the next year.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.