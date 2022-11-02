Look: Ex-Sideline Reporter Breaks Silence On Her Troubling Past

KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 19: A general view of the field taken during the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Vanderbilt Commodores on November 19, 2005 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Commodores defeated the Volunteers 28-24. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Former Tennessee reporter Kasey Funderburg was recently removed from her position because some of her old tweets resurfaced. These posts featured racist terms.

On Wednesday morning, Funderburg released a statement on her past behavior.

Funderburg apologized for using offensive language. She also said she's taking full responsibility for her actions.

"The comments I tweeted as a high school student were unacceptable and ignorant," Funderburg wrote. "I sincerely apologize for using offensive language and to anyone I hurt or offended with those remarks. I take full responsibility for my actions. This language is not appropriate in any context and has not been part of my vocabulary since then.”

Funderburg capped off her statement by thanking the sports teams and fans at Tennessee.

Here's the full statement:

Funderburg said she joined Tennessee's Diversity and Inclusion group during her time with the athletic department.

For now, Funderburg's future as a reporter for the Volunteers is bleak.