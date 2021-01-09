Fans All Said The Same Thing About Tom Rinaldi Today

For the first time in nearly two decades, Tom Rinaldi hit the airwaves on a channel not called ESPN.

The award-winning journalist left ESPN in mid December to join the Fox Sports crew. Saturday night’s matchup of the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks gave the world its first look at Rinaldi in his new sideline gig.

For years, Rinaldi has reported emotional feature stories and and hard hitting news for the sports media powerhouse. The sideline reporter was often featured in coverage of the NCAA national championship game and all of ESPN’s College GameDay matchups.

With his steady college football appearances on the air since 2002, seeing Rinaldi report on the professional game will certainly take some getting used to.

Fans from all over the football world took notice of the strange sight that is an NFL-Fox Tom Rinaldi.

Seeing Tom Rinaldi on fox is going to take some getting used to. — Paige Dimakos (@The_SportsPaige) January 9, 2021

This is just weird seeing Tom Rinaldi on Fox pic.twitter.com/DAyCoM5baB — Andy Huling_EETV (@HulingAndy) January 9, 2021

Wasn’t ready for Tom Rinaldi on a FOX NFL game — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) January 9, 2021

I'm clearly not the only one taken aback by seeing (& hearing) Tom Rinaldi on FOX's NFL coverage. — 25th NOW! (@JamesL0307) January 9, 2021

Wherever he’s reporting, Tom Rinaldi will be an important voice in sports.

The winner of 16 Sports Emmy Awards and seven Edward R. Murrow Awards expressed his excitement in join the Fox Sports crew last month.

“I’m beyond excited to join the great team at Fox Sports,” Rinaldi said in his official statement. “To contribute to the network’s incredible collection of live events, and to continue to tell the stories across those sports and in those venues, is such a fantastic opportunity. I can’t wait to get started.”

Rinaldi is expected to take on a big role at Fox, covering marquee events like the Super Bowl, World Series, World Cup and a variety of important college football games.