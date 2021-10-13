Fans Are All Complaining About 1 ESPN Broadcast Tonight

On Tuesday night, the National Hockey League made its triumphant return, with the Tampa Bay Lightning facing off against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first game of the season.

The two-time reigning Stanley Cup champions are hoping to add a third straight title to their impressive resume. Meanwhile, the Penguins enter the season without their two top stars in Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby.

While the action on the ice was the real show, fans couldn’t help but notice a few issues with ESPN’s broadcast. Play-by-play analyst Sean McDonough’s mic appeared to be too quiet for how loud the crowd noise was.

“Hey @ESPN, thrilled you have @NHL again. Sean McDonough is a top notch choice to be the lead PBP. Now can we can turn up his mic and turn down the effects to get a better mix?” one fan said.

“Happy to be watching an NHL game, but hey @espn can you please turn up Sean McDonough‘s mic or turn down the ice mics?” said another fan.

“Someone turn up Sean McDonough’s mic and turn down the ambient sound mics,” said a third fan.

It’s the first game of the season for more than just the players. Hopefully ESPN can fix its broadcast feed in the new few minutes.

As for the actual game, neither side has found the back of the net just yet.