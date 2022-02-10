Former ESPN hosts Jemele Hill ands Cari Champion are joining forces.

According to Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter, Hill and Champion will have a new show on CNN+. It will cover sports, politics, entertainment and culture.

“Inbox: ESPN veterans Jemele Hill and Cari Champion will host a weekly show for the CNN+ streaming service. Covers sports, entertainment, politics and culture,” Weprin tweeted.

Unsurprisingly, sports fans responded to this announcement from Weprin.

“Finally, never thought I’d see the day this niche was filled,” one fan said.

Finally, never thought I'd see the day this niche was filled https://t.co/f8wP54Xuri — Luke (@Lukefrom2011) February 10, 2022

“How much would somebody have to pay you,” another fan tweeted. “Serious question.”

How much would somebody have to pay you. Serious question https://t.co/07khuI9qsS — All Aboard The Shane Train (@finch156) February 10, 2022

“Wow sports, entertainment, politics AND culture?! That’s never been done before,” a third fan tweeted.

wow sports, entertainment, politics AND culture?! That's never been done before! https://t.co/vK4XOUct8S — Official HotSprotsTakes (@HotSprots) February 10, 2022

Although some fans aren’t excited about this upcoming show, Champion is very eager to get this program started.

“I’m so thrilled to join CNN+. The beauty and authenticity of my friendship with Jemele has always been at the heart of our creative partnership,” said Champion. “I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the CNN family and share our brand of ‘speakeasy’ with the world.”

We’ll see if Hill and Champion can put together a groundbreaking show for CNN+.