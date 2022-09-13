Fans React To Joe Buck, Troy Aikman's MNF Debut

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

This evening, a new era of Monday Night Football on ESPN begins.

The Worldwide Leaders swung for the fences and hit it out of the park by hiring both Joe Buck and Troy Aikman away from FOX during the offseason. Tonight, both make the debut on ESPN's Monday Night Football.

Buck and Aikman will be on the call for Seahawks vs. Broncos. It will be Russell Wilson's first game in a Broncos uniform.

Fans are pretty excited about this new era of MNF with Buck and Aikman running the show.

"Last season I watched the Manningcast every time it was on because I didn’t care for the MNF broadcast crew. But I happen to love Buck & Aikman, so I don’t think I’ll be watching much Manningcast," said Marc Hochman.

"It’s weird hearing Buck and Aikman on Monday Night Football, but they’re the best booth MNF has had in a long time," wrote Justin Roberts.

"I am not used to a competent MNF booth. Buck and Aikman improve it that much," said Ben.

"I’m a big fan of this broadcast duo but it’s going to be weird for like at least this entire season seeing Buck and Aikman on ESPN," said Alex Del Barrio.

"Joe Buck and Troy Aikman just make Monday Night Football so much better! #MNF #DENvsSEA," said Aaron Walling.

