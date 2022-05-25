Magic Johnson No Longer With ESPN: Fans React

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Earvin "Magic" Johnson attends the celebration of best-selling author of "Aiming High" Darren Prince with DuJour Media's Jason Binn and NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for DuJour Media)

Magic Johnson's latest stint at ESPN didn't last very long. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the Lakers legend is no longer part of the network's NBA Countdown squad.

Johnson made just one appearance this season for NBA Countdown. It was announced back in October that he would frequently appear on the show, but obviously that didn't happen.

Dave Roberts, the head of NBA and studio production for ESPN, released a statement on Johnson's situation. It turns out Johnson's absence was due to scheduling issues.

"There have been unexpected scheduling conflicts as Magic continues to expand his business commitments,” Roberts said. “While our new ‘NBA Countdown’ team has been exceptional this season, we have a great relationship with Magic and the door is always open to work together.”

While there are fans who would love to listen to Johnson's basketball analysis, the reality is he can't be tied down to one gig.

Some fans believe Johnson is "too flaky" when it comes to being a reliable analyst. That might be a tad harsh, but the fact that he made just one appearance on NBA Countdown is telling.

Considering their history together, it wouldn't be shocking to see Johnson back at ESPN at some point in the future.

ESPN has reportedly left the door open for Johnson to return, but there's no guarantee that'll happen.

For now, NBA Countdown is being anchored by Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon and Jalen Rose.