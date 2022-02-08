On Tuesday, Mike Golic Jr. announced major personal news on his Twitter account. It turns out Monday was his last day at ESPN.

“Yesterday was officially my last day at ESPN. It was 6.5 years of my professional life, but really it’s been all I’ve ever known,” Golic wrote on Twitter. “Simply put, ESPN changed my life in ways I will never be able to properly express my gratitude for.

“I love so many people here so freaking much. I’ve cried like 5 times writing this which surprises no one. I came here young, dumb, and very insecure about how I’d be perceived for obvious reasons. I cannot tell you how much even the smallest kindness meant to me then, and now.”

Over the past few years, Golic has done an excellent job on various radio shows, TV programs and college football broadcasts. ESPN will certainly miss his presence.

“Gojo raises the floor of every show he’s on,” Matt Ufford of ESPN said. “His default setting is helping everyone else on-camera shine, but never at the expense of his own identity. Few people in this business are as kind-hearted as he is, and I’m crushed that he’s leaving ESPN.”

Gojo raises the floor of every show he's on. His default setting is helping everyone else on-camera shine, but never at the expense of his own identity. Few people in this business are as kind-hearted as he is, and I'm crushed that he's leaving ESPN. https://t.co/u3xWccQfY3 — Matt Ufford (@mattufford) February 8, 2022

As you’d expect, sports fans around the world are hopeful that Golic’s next chapter is a successful one.

“Absolutely devastated and equally as excited for the future of Mike Golic Jr.,” a fan tweeted. “One of my biggest inspirations in the sports world, can’t wait to see what comes next.”

Absolutely devastated and equally as excited for the future of @mikegolicjr. One of my biggest inspirations in the sports world, can’t wait to see what comes next https://t.co/rh29h1Xd4C — Tanner Y.L Haworth (@TannerHaworth) February 8, 2022

“ESPN lost another good one,” another fan said.

Son of a gun, ESPN lost another good one 😪 https://t.co/Gyvsgh280o — Ian Nikkel (@IanNikkel) February 8, 2022

“Good luck Golic! I’m sure you will be great wherever you land.”

Good luck Golic! I'm sure you will be great wherever you land. https://t.co/yOtqtmbCvu — Keith Foster 🥃 (@KeithFoster) February 8, 2022

Golic certainly has the talent and personality to thrive in this industry. All he needs now is a platform.

Perhaps we’ll see Golic join Dan Le Batard and John Skipper’s Meadowlark Media in the near future.