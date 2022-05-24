Fans React To The Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Video

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

When you're on TV as much as Stephen A. Smith is, you're going to make some mistakes.

Still, Smith would definitely like to have the one he made last night back. Following the Boston Celtics' 102-82 Game 4 win over the Miami Heat, Smith appeared live on ESPN to help break down the contest.

During his segment, he said the five Miami starters combined for 18 total points, an average of "six points per starter." Obviously, the math there is very incorrect.

Where Stephen A. probably messed up is that while the entire Heat starting unit combined for 18 points (3.6 points per player), only three of those five starters actually scored. P.J. Tucker and Max Strus were scoreless, meaning Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo averaged 6.0 points as a trio.

That's the explanation for his error, but Smith is still understandably taking heat (no pun intended) on social media, especially because he didn't even get the right answer when he tried to correct himself.

At the end of the day, this mishap isn't going to stop Stephen A. He was already back on the air this morning sharing his opinions with confidence.

Nothing can slow the dude down, not even simple math.