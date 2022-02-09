‘First Take’ Announces Major New Rotating Guest

Over the past few months ESPN First Take has shifted from having one set partner debate Stephen A. Smith to a rotating cast of guests. The newest member of that rotation is about as big a name as they could have brought on.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo will be joining the First Take rotation. Russo will formally join the team on February 16 — one week from today.

Fans began clamoring for Russo to become a regular following his heated, viral debate with Smith over Barry Bonds’ Hall of Fame candidacy in January. Given his “style” of sports debate, people are ready for some intense conversations on First Take.

Russo has a reputation for being a loudmouth. People on Twitter can’t seem to wait for him to start becoming a regular:

Get your popcorn ready. Chris 'Mad Dog Russo' will join the list of regular rotating guests debating Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's @FirstTake. The Dog starts his new gig on 02/16. He and SAS recently went nuclear over Barry Bonds's candidacy for Baseball Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/dU2qYXED7f — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) February 9, 2022

“This excites me way more than any ex-athlete,” WEEI’s Mark Dondero tweeted.

“Dog and SAS, love it! But will need the volume function handy,” WPBF’s Yianni Kourakis wrote.

“OMG. Turn up the TV volume everyone, though you may be deaf afterwards. This oughta be good,” a third fan wrote.

Chris Russo rose to prominence as one half of “Mike and the Mad Dog” with longtime partner Mike Francesa on New York’s WFAN radio station. The two worked together from 1988 to 2008, becoming one of the most popular sports talk shows of all-time.

Russo left WFAN and joined Sirius XM Radio in 2008, receiving his own “Mad Dog Radio” channel in the process.

But ESPN First Take is a different beast. It will be interesting to see what kind of dynamic he and Stephen A. Smith have when they start working together more often.

Are you excited for Chris Russo joining First Take as the new guest?