Football World Reacts To Erin Andrews’ Honest Admission

Earlier this week, sideline reporter Erin Andrews had an honest admission about the one interview she’d like to re-do.

During an appearance on The Ringer’s “10 Questions With Kyle Brandt,” Andrews revisited her iconic interview with Sherman. She admitted there was one change she wanted to make.

“I was so mad at myself. There were so many different things I could’ve gone, and yeah, I knew that it was gonna end up that way that I was just so pissed,” Andrews told Brandt. “I love Richard, I loved him before that happened. I was just so mad because I was like, ‘This is the coolest moment.’ As I said, we were in a meeting with him the day before. he told us how much he did not like [Michael] Crabtree. So I knew he was talking about him but I knew America didn’t know. And I actually thought, ‘People are going to think he’s freaking yelling at me.’ And he’s not, he’s the man.”

Fans loved the honest coming from Andrews and learning just how that moment came together.

“Clears up exactly how that went down and what was going through Erin’s mind at the time,” one fan said.

Clears up exactly how that went down and what was going through Erin’s mind at the time https://t.co/fN5SCPW5Pg — Govind Achyuthan (@GovA52) January 19, 2022

Andrews herself was thankful for the opportunity at a re-do.

“Ahahahahah I love this redo,” she said.

“This is awesome,” said another fan.

This is awesome https://t.co/iVmd3xrS08 — Tyler Hatfield (@T_Hat24) January 19, 2022

Even legends like Erin Andrews have moments they want back.