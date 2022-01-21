Football World Reacts To Erin Andrews’ Honest Admission

The Spun

FOX NFL reporter Erin Andrews on the field.CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, sideline reporter Erin Andrews had an honest admission about the one interview she’d like to re-do.

During an appearance on The Ringer’s “10 Questions With Kyle Brandt,” Andrews revisited her iconic interview with Sherman. She admitted there was one change she wanted to make.

“I was so mad at myself. There were so many different things I could’ve gone, and yeah, I knew that it was gonna end up that way that I was just so pissed,” Andrews told Brandt. “I love Richard, I loved him before that happened. I was just so mad because I was like, ‘This is the coolest moment.’ As I said, we were in a meeting with him the day before. he told us how much he did not like [Michael] Crabtree. So I knew he was talking about him but I knew America didn’t know. And I actually thought, ‘People are going to think he’s freaking yelling at me.’ And he’s not, he’s the man.”

Fans loved the honest coming from Andrews and learning just how that moment came together.

“Clears up exactly how that went down and what was going through Erin’s mind at the time,” one fan said.

Andrews herself was thankful for the opportunity at a re-do.

“Ahahahahah I love this redo,” she said.

“This is awesome,” said another fan.

Even legends like Erin Andrews have moments they want back.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.