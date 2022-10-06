Look: Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit Schedule News

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit is keeping himself very busy this football season.

On Wednesday night, Herbstreit revealed his schedule for this week. Let's just say he'll do a lot of traveling.

Herbstreit will kick off his busy scheduled with a trip to Denver to cover the Colts-Broncos game for Amazon's Thursday Night Football. He'll then go to Lawrence, Kansas to prepare for College GameDay.

After those meetings are over, Herbstreit will fly to Cincinnati to watch his son's high school football game. Once that game is over, he'll return to Kansas for College GameDay.

Finally, Herbstreit will cap off his busy week by calling the Ohio State-Michigan State game on ABC.

"This week's schedule is fantastic," Herbstreit wrote. "Cincy to Denver for @Colts @Broncos on @NFLonPrime Thursday pm! Fly to Lawrence, KS after the game for Friday meetings - back to Cincy for my son's HS game - back to KU for @CollegeGameDay. Then to E. Lansing after to call @OhioStateFB @MSUFootball."

For the most part, Herbstreit's followers are baffled by how he's able to get all of this done.

"This man's schedule is absurd," one fan said.

"Herbie getting those miles in, sheesh," another fan wrote.

"Kirk is livin the dream" a third fan tweeted.

We're not entirely sure when Herbstreit finds any time to rest.

Nonetheless, we're glad that Herbstreit is this dedicated to the game. After all, he has proven over the years that he's one of the best in the business.