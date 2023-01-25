Look: Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Announcement

STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 29: Kirk Herbstreit plays catch before the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes on September 29, 2018 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Pro Bowl will look very different this season, as the main event will be a 7-on-7 flag football game. It'll take place at Allegiant Stadium.

It was announced on Wednesday that Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee will provide a "high-spirited, light-hearted" broadcast for this year's flag football game.

"Looking forward to next week and calling those games with my guy @PatMcAfeeShow," Herbstreit tweeted.

Although the Pro Bowl has lost its appeal over the past few years, it appears NFL fans are excited to hear Herbstreit and McAfee on the call.

"Now I want to watch the Pro Bowl," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "I’m actually excited for a Pro Bowl next weekend."

Peyton Manning, Snoop Dogg, Ray Lewis and Diana Flores will lead the AFC team. Eli Manning, Pete Davidson, DeMarcus Ware and Vanita Krouch will lead the NFC.

This year's Pro Bowl will also feature four skills competitions.