Former Cornerback Emerging As Potential "Nate Burleson Replacement" For NFL Network

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Former NFL player Nate Burleson and speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

On Friday, veteran cornerback Jason McCourty officially announced his retirement from the NFL.

"These past 13 seasons have been one hell of a journey," McCourty. "And as I reflect and look back on my career, I have far surpassed any and every expectation I set for myself back in 2009 - and that's what I'm most proud of when I look back at my career."



Well, it sounds like McCourty won't have to wait very long to start the next chapter of his life.

According to Andrew Marchand and Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, McCourty has emerged as the frontrunner for Nate Burleson’s role on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

NFL Network has been searching for Burleson's replacement for nearly a year. If McCourty is as good as advertised, the network can finally end its lengthy search.

McCourty isn't just a wise individual who knows the ins and outs of the NFL, he's a respectable person away from the gridiron.

In 2018, McCourty and his twin brother Devin raised $200,000 for Tackle Sickle Cell.

