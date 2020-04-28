Former ESPN Anchor Forgets His Pants On Good Morning America

People from all over have been adapting to a new reality as the world deals with a significant health crisis – and that includes reporters.

Reporters from all industries started working from home. That means setting up a home studio to call-in to their respective shows.

But it also means a change of wardrobe. Instead of wearing a suit to work all the time, many reporters from around the world started relaxing their dress codes over the past month.

On Tuesday morning, unfortunately, that relaxed dress code came back to bite one former ESPN reporter. Will Reeve made an appearance on Good Morning America this morning and didn’t realized his pants-less legs were still in the shot.

Check it out.

From one home studio veteran to those just trying it out in –#QuarantineLife: A desk is a valuable thing. Just saying, @ReeveWill 🤦🏻‍♂️👖 https://t.co/nk42EgJSla — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2020

The video of his appearance quickly hit social media and went viral soon after.

Reeve later clarified that he was wearing shorts during the show, but the damage was already done.

Maybe next time he steps on camera he’ll put pants on. Or at least be aware of where his legs are in the shot at all times.

Maybe he’ll find a desk to sit behind as well. Regardless, we sure he’ll make a significant change moving forward for his next hit.