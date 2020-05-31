Former ESPN College Football Announcer Reportedly Lands NBA Job

Play-by-play announcer Adam Amin, who left ESPN this month after nine years with the company, will be quite busy in the coming months.

Amin had already agreed to move over to Fox Sports and handle NFL or college football, as well as baseball, for the network. Now, he’s reportedly adding Chicago Bulls play-by-play man to his workload.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, who first broke the news earlier this month at Amin was leaving the Worldwide Leader, the rising broadcasting star will become the new television voice for the Bulls.

In recent years, Amin has worked Bulls games on the team’s affiliate NBC Sports Chicago. That experience, plus the fact he’s from the Windy City, make him an easy fit for the role of lead play-by-play man for the Bulls.

Amin, a 33-year-old Chicago native, will replace the retiring longtime voice of the Bulls, Neil Funk. Funk announced this would be his final year after more than four decades in the NBA and almost 30 years with the Bulls. He was the team’s voice for five of its six Michael Jordan-led titles.

Amin issued a heartfelt message of thanks last week as he officially announced his departure from ESPN.

“A traditional broadcast sign-off seems appropriate here…so far all my teammates and for all of you, thanks for nine great years. It has been a privilege,” he wrote. “SportsCenter is next.”

After being hired by ESPN in 2011, Amin worked his way up the ladder and handled a myriad of assignments. He called college football, the NCAA Women’s Final Four, baseball and NBA games for the network.