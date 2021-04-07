Former ESPN Host Joining Dan Le Batard’s Company

Former ESPN host and anchor Adnan Virk is joining Dan Le Batard’s Meadowlark Media company as a contributor, according to The Wrap.

Virk, who has been with DAZN and MLB Network the last two years, will start at Meadowlark this summer. His “Cinephile” podcast will become part of the network and he’s also set to make appearances on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.”

Virk worked for ESPN from 2010 until February 2019, when he was terminated following an investigation into media leaks of ESPN information.

While with the Worldwide Leader, he hosted Baseball Tonight, ESPN College Football and College Football Final as well as SportsCenter and Outside The Lines.

Le Batard formed Meadowlark Media with ex-ESPN boss John Skipper following his departure from the Worldwide Leader in January.

In addition to Virk, Meadowlark has secured Le Batard’s former ESPN colleague Jemele Hill and writer Mike Schur of Parks and Recreation, The Good Place, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine as creative advisors.

Comedian Hank Azaria will also be reprising his Brockmire character for a new podcast.