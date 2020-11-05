Former ESPN Host Mike Golic Reportedly Lands New Gig

Mike Golic’s transition from ESPN Radio to TV has been pretty smooth over the past few months, as he’s been one of the company’s top analysts. In a surprising turn of events, Golic has decided to accept another job this college football season.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Golic will host a college football trivia game show on TheFanExam.com that’ll air on Tuesday and Thursday nights. This will be a fan interactive show.

The Fan Exam will run from November 10 through December 17. There will be a slight schedule change in place for the week of Thanksgiving, as the show will occur on Wednesday instead of Thursday.

Jeff Rubin, the CEO of SIDEARM Sports, released a statement on this upcoming show. For those who don’t know, SIDEARM Sports owns and operates The Fan Exam.

“There’s no denying the passion and loyalty of college sports fans, and The Fan Exam is designed to capture that insatiable appetite for college sports through a national, live game show hosted by the one and only Mike Golic,” Rubin said. “We’re excited about getting this under way and pleased to bring this to our school partners and their fans as a complement to the fall and winter sports seasons.”

Each gameshow will feature 12 college sports trivia questions. Prizes will be awarded to those who finish toward the top of the national leaderboard.

Golic’s first day on the new job will be next Tuesday. Will you participate in this trivia show?