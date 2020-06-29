Former ESPN Host Will Cain Announces New Job With Fox News

After several years at ESPN, Will Cain announced his departure from the company last week to pursue greener pastures. As it turns out, Cain is heading back to his political commentary roots.

On Monday, Cain announced that he is joining Fox News as a co-host on FOX & Friends Weekend. He’ll be working alongside Pete Hegseth and Jedediah Bila. However, he stopped short of stating that he’s “closing any door on sports.”

“I’m happy to announce that I am joining @foxnews as the new co-host of @foxandfriends weekend along with my friends @PeteHegseth and @JedediahBila,” Cain wrote. “I won’t be closing any door on sports but I’m excited to open new doors into news and politics.”

Cain has plenty of experience in the political sphere. Prior to joining ESPN, he was a frequent contributor to CNN and was a fill-in host on the show In The Arena. He has also contributed to The Blaze and Starting Point.

Cain then joined ESPN and was given his own show, The Will Cain Show, in 2018. Since then he’s been a frequent guest on First Take and other ESPN shows.

In his official statement for Fox News, Cain said he plans to build on his experience in sports, news and politics.

“I am excited to join the team at FOX & Friends Weekend and look forward to building upon my experience in sports, news and politics on the number one morning show in the country.”

Cain’s debut on Fox and Friends will be on August 15th.