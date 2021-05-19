2 More Former ESPNers Joining Dan Le Batard’s Media Company

Two more former ESPN employees have officially signed on with Meadowlark Media, the company founded by Dan Le Batard and ex-ESPN boss John Skipper.

Writer and commentator Kate Fagan and NBA insider Tom Haberstroh are joining Meadowlark. The Big Lead first reported the news on Tuesday morning.

Fagan worked at ESPN from 2012 to 2019 before leaving the Worldwide Leader to focus on her family. A former basketball star at the University of Colorado, Fagan was known for her long-form profiles and work on Around The Horn and First Take during her time at ESPN.

Haberstroh has been an NBA insider at ESPN, NBC Sports and Bleacher Report and currently hosts his own podcast The Habershow on the Count the Dings podcast network.

Both he and Fagan confirmed they are linking up with Le Batard on Twitter this morning.

Best decision with the best people (hi, @tomhaberstroh) to make the coolest stuff. It's actually that simple. Thank you, @LeBatardShow. https://t.co/H5TZco6vBA — Kate Fagan (@katefagan3) May 19, 2021

It is official: I have joined Meadowlark Media. These people are like family to me (hi, @katefagan3!). I can't wait to show y'all what we're building on this delirious pirate ship of ours @LeBatardShow 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ https://t.co/cD3YasCBcR — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) May 19, 2021

Fagan and Haberstroh join Jemele Hill and Adnan Virk as former ESPN employees working with Le Batard and Meadowlark. The company has also SB Nation and Sports Illustrated alum Jessica Smetana, comedian Hank Azaria, director Adam McKay and others in recent months.

In late April, Meadowlark officially announced a deal with DraftKings, reported to be in the three-year, $50 million range.