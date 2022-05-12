Former ESPN President Reacts To The Tom Brady News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on November 23, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady's contract with FOX Sports has been the talk of the sports world this week. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the legendary quarterback signed a 10-year deal that's worth $375 million.

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, former ESPN president John Skipper was asked if he would've spent that much money on Brady if he was still running the show for the Worldwide Leader In Sports.

Skipper made it clear that he wouldn't have made a $375 million offer to Brady.

"Someone else is running ESPN and doing a fine job, but when I was there, I would never pay this kind of money for those athletes," Skipper told Patrick.

Skipper pointed out that ESPN is different from other networks because of its sheer volume when it comes to covering multiple sports. However, he understands why the company was in the market for marquee broadcasters like Troy Aikman and Joe Buck.

"It's a different beast. ESPN is a different mechanism. They want to play - and they're right - in the top level game with their NFL football, and it's probably a good idea.

The NFL is where the money is at, and ESPN clearly knows that.