Former ESPN Reporter Allison Williams Lands New Job

TALLAHASSEE, FL - NOVEMBER 2: ESPN Sideline Reporter Allison Williams interviews Head Coach Manny Diaz of the Miami Hurricanes after the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on November 2, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. Miami defeated Florida State 27 to 10. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Allison Williams is returning to her role as a sideline reporter for college football. This time around, she'll work for Fox Sports.

Williams worked at ESPN for several years before announcing her departure in the fall of 2021.

The reason Williams left ESPN is because she wouldn't get the COVID-19 vaccine. She said the network didn't accommodate her request to not receive the vaccine.

Williams is thrilled that she'll get the chance to call college football games again.

“I am beyond thrilled and so grateful to be joining FOX Sports’ coverage of College Football this fall," Williams told OutKick. "Having to step away from the sport and profession I love this past year has re-affirmed and reinvigorated the passion I have for this job.

“I can’t think of a more perfect way to return to the sidelines than with FOX and the tremendously talented crew of my former colleagues, Jason Benetti and Brock Huard. I am so grateful to the executive team at FOX, especially Brad Zager and Julie Boyd for giving me this opportunity.”

OutKick is reporting that Williams will work selective games with FOX Sports this upcoming season.

Williams should elevate Fox Sports' college football coverage.