Just over a week ago, Allison Williams announced her exit from ESPN after her decision not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Less than a week later, Williams spoke with Megyn Kelly about her decision. During the interview on SiriusXM, Kelly asked Williams about President Joe Biden stating vaccine order “isn’t about your freedom,” last month.

During her response, Williams likened Biden to a dictator. “If we don’t have freedom over our own bodies…we aren’t free,” Williams said. “That was scary to me, that is something a dictator says. That is not something a leader of free people says.”

Here’s more of what she said, via Media Ite.

“I have never been so jarred by anything a president said,” Williams said while acknowledging we just spent four years with Donald Trump in office. “To hear the leader of the free world stand up and say, ‘this isn’t about your freedom, I thought ‘oh my god, it is ALWAYS about our freedom.’”

Last week, Williams acknowledged that ESPN’s vaccine mandate was the reason she left the company.

“Everybody acts like ‘this was your choice, you chose not to get it, so get a different job,” Williams told Kelly. “That’s not choice, that’s coercion. Consent is fundamental to everything we do if we want to be a free people.”

Williams reiterated her decision not to receive the vaccine is tied to her and her husband wanting to have a second child.