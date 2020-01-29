The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former ‘Mighty Ducks’ Star Arrested For Alleged Burglary, Reportedly Under The Influence Of Meth

Stars of 'Mighty Ducks' movie take picture at public event.PARSIPPANY, NJ - APRIL 25: Shaun Weiss, Vincent La Russo, Brandon Quintin Adams and Matt Doherty from the movie "The Mighty Ducks" attends day 2 of the Chiller Theater Expo at Sheraton Parsippany Hotel on April 25, 2015 in Parsippany, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)

“The Mighty Ducks” star Shaun Weiss was arrested was arrested over the weekend and charged with burglary and being under the influence of meth.

According to the Marysville (Calif.) Police Department, officers were called to a local residence to investigate a burglary in progress. They found Weiss, 40, inside the homeowner’s vehicle in his garage.

Weiss, who played goalie Greg Goldberg in the iconic movie franchise, had broken into the vehicle by smashing a window. After being arrested, he is currently being held in the Yuba County Jail on a $52,500 bail.

Weiss has been in trouble with the law before, including an arrest for public intoxication in 2018 and one for petty theft in 2017.

The former child star’s latest mug shot is tough to look at.

Just 41, hopefully Weiss can get the help he desperately needs in the coming months and years.

Otherwise, he will continue in this brutal cycle of addition and legal troubles.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.