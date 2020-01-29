“The Mighty Ducks” star Shaun Weiss was arrested was arrested over the weekend and charged with burglary and being under the influence of meth.

According to the Marysville (Calif.) Police Department, officers were called to a local residence to investigate a burglary in progress. They found Weiss, 40, inside the homeowner’s vehicle in his garage.

Weiss, who played goalie Greg Goldberg in the iconic movie franchise, had broken into the vehicle by smashing a window. After being arrested, he is currently being held in the Yuba County Jail on a $52,500 bail.

Weiss has been in trouble with the law before, including an arrest for public intoxication in 2018 and one for petty theft in 2017.

The former child star’s latest mug shot is tough to look at.

Sad story on effects of meth use. Child actor who played the goalie in the Disney ‘Mighty Ducks’ movies&was in more movies&tv series arrested in burglary on meth police say in release. First pic of Shaun Weiss with new 2020 mugshot next to a pic from 2015. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/xrtL2nC9tI — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) January 29, 2020

Just 41, hopefully Weiss can get the help he desperately needs in the coming months and years.

Otherwise, he will continue in this brutal cycle of addition and legal troubles.