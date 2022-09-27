Former NBA Star JJ Redick Announces Big Personal News

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 02: ESPN analyst JJ Redick looks on prior to the game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 2, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick started off the week with some big professional news.

ESPN announced on Monday that it has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Redick, who joined the network last year following his retirement from basketball after 15 NBA seasons.

Redick's contract is a three-year deal, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

As part of his new pact, Redick will have an "expanded" role which includes game assignments and draft coverage in addition to continued appearances across various ESPN programs and platforms.

Redick has been a breath of fresh air since joining the Worldwide Leader, unafraid to share his opinion and go toe-to-toe with colleagues like Stephen A. Smith, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and Kendrick Perkins.

Clearly, ESPN likes what it has seen and heard from the former Duke star. Monday's announcement shows the company is committed to increasing Redick's presence and impact across the board.