Former NFL Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick Lands New Job

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Ryan Fitzpatrick of the Washington Football Team watches play on the eighth green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't taking much of a retirement.

The NFL quarterback announced his retirement earlier this off-season. He played in the league for 17 seasons.

"Fitzmagic" isn't taking much of a break away from the game, though. On Tuesday, he landed a new job, and it's a big one.

Fitzpatrick has been hired by Amazon Prime Video. He'll be its pregame analyst on Thursday Night Football this upcoming season, according to a report.

Amazon opened the door for the longtime NFL quarterback to stay connected to the game as an analyst.

“That kind of opened my eyes to life after football,” Fitzpatrick told Marchand. “And here we are.”

His new role won't take too much time away from his family, either. He'll still be able to spend Sundays with his kids - something he hasn't had much of over the years.

He added, “And, also, for me to be able to sit down with my kids and watch some of these games on Sunday. It is something I haven’t had a whole lot of time to do these last 17 years.”

Congrats, Fitzy!