Former NFL Reporter Mike Silver Lands New Job
Longtime NFL reporter Mike Silver officially has a new gig, joining Colin Cowherd's "The Volume" podcast network.
Silver left NFL Network in 2021 after eight years and began working for Bally Sports and hosting his "Pass it Down" podcast. With Cowherd's media outfit, he'll host a show called "On The Mike."
"Mike is uniquely tied to newsmakers, coaches and star players in the NFL," Cowherd said in an announcement on Tuesday.
A San Francisco native and Cal-Berkeley alum, Silver began his sportswriting career at the Santa Rosa Press Democrat in 1990.
He began working at Sports Illustrated in 1994, writing more than 70 cover stories for the storied publication.
Silver, who has authored several books and written articles for GQ and Rolling Stone, was also a writer for Yahoo Sports from 2007-13.