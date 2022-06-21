Former NFL Reporter Mike Silver Lands New Job

SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 9: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers talks with Mike Silver of the NFL Network during a press conference at Levi Stadium on February 9, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers press conference was setup to introducing the new general manager, John Lynch, and the teams new head coach, Kyle Shanahan. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images) Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Longtime NFL reporter Mike Silver officially has a new gig, joining Colin Cowherd's "The Volume" podcast network.

Silver left NFL Network in 2021 after eight years and began working for Bally Sports and hosting his "Pass it Down" podcast. With Cowherd's media outfit, he'll host a show called "On The Mike."

"Mike is uniquely tied to newsmakers, coaches and star players in the NFL," Cowherd said in an announcement on Tuesday.

A San Francisco native and Cal-Berkeley alum, Silver began his sportswriting career at the Santa Rosa Press Democrat in 1990.

He began working at Sports Illustrated in 1994, writing more than 70 cover stories for the storied publication.

Silver, who has authored several books and written articles for GQ and Rolling Stone, was also a writer for Yahoo Sports from 2007-13.