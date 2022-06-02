Former 'Pardon The Interruption' Guest Host Rips Tony Kornheiser

Norman Chad, a former columnist for The Washington Post, used to make appearances on ESPN's Pardon the Interruption.

Chad's exit from Pardon the Interruption was rather abrupt. During an interview with Awful Announcing, he opened up about that experience

“I was a guest host a couple of dozen times, minimum. I appeared on it on Five Good Minutes 10 or 20 times," Chad said. "Then I was persona non grata. … It was either (Tony) Kornheiser himself who said no more Norm, or the guy who ran the show (executive producer) Erik Rydholm. It had to be one of the two and it was probably both.”

Chad never asked why he was essentially run off the show. However, he believes Kornheiser played a role in this matter.

“Tony is capable of stabbing someone in the back and having no blood on his hands," he explained. "When I saw it happen to other people who I knew well, respected, and were friends with, Tony was operating the same way there so my goodness, I guess he did the same thing to me."

Chad said it has been over 15 years since he last spoke with Kornheiser.

"The only time I refer to Tony is when people ask me questions about Tony. I tell them that Tony is dead to me."

Kornheiser has not yet responded to these comments, and frankly, we're not so sure he will.