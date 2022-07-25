Former SportsCenter Host Keith Olbermann Lands New Job

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 24: TV Personality Keith Olbermann speaks onstage during the Olbermann panel at the ESPN portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 24, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Outspoken commentator Keith Olbermann has reportedly landed a new media gig.

The former ESPN host is reportedly launching his own podcast in coordination with iHeart Media.

Olbermann's show will reportedly mix political commentary with sports coverage.

"Keith Olbermann is launching a daily podcast next month in partnership with iHeartMedia. Making its debut Aug. 1, “Countdown with Keith Olbermann” will be a mix of the outspoken commentator's political and sports takes," the Wall Street Journal reports.

Olbermann, who famously hosted SportsCenter with Dan Patrick at ESPN, has become incredibly outspoken on a number of issues on social media.

A new podcast seems like a good vehicle for those opinions.