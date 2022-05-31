FOX Announces No. 1 Broadcasting Team: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 10: Former player Greg Olsen of the Carolina Panthers reacts during the football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, FOX Sports officially unveiled its lead broadcast team for the 2022 NFL season.

Kevin Burkhardt will be taking over as FOX's top play-by-play broadcaster. He'll have large shoes to fill considering he's replacing Joe Buck.

Joining Burkhardt in the booth is former NFL tight end Greg Olsen. He's an ascending talent in this industry.

FOX's lead reporters won't change for the 2022 season. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will provide all the latest updates from the sidelines.

Olsen released a brief statement regarding this news on his Twitter account.

"Humbled to be trusted with the biggest games on the biggest stage," Olsen wrote. "Can’t wait to work with the entire A crew for what will be a memorable NFL season."

Judging by the reactions on Twitter, the majority of the NFL world is on board with FOX's top broadcast team for the 2022 season.

"Going to be fun this year," one fan said.

"Burkhardt is awesome, this will be a great team to listen to," another fan tweeted.

"Well deserved for Greg," a third fan wrote.

It'll be tough to replicate the success that Troy Aikman and Joe Buck had on a weekly basis.

That being said, there's a lot to like about FOX's lead broadcast team.