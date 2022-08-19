FOX Announces Official Decision On Urban Meyer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former player Urban Meyer, rumored to be the next USC head coach, appears at the USC game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

After months of speculation, FOX has officially announced that Urban Meyer is returning to the network for the 2022 college football season.

On Friday, FOX released an official statement for Big Noon Kickoff. A brand-new promo for the show will debut this Saturday.

"Big Noon Kickoff returns with the original cast, Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Urban Meyer, together again on the road this fall," FOX's statement read. "For the first time ever, Big Noon Kickoff travels each week of the season, previewing the day's best matchups from campuses across the nation."

Stewart Mandel of The Athletic called Meyer's return to FOX the "worst-kept secret in sports TV."

Meyer joined FOX as an analyst shortly after he retired from coaching in 2019.

In 2021, Meyer came out of retirement to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was fired 13 games into the season.

Meyer's return to Big Noon Kickoff will most likely be a hot topic in the college football world for the next few days.