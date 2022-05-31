FOX Appears To Have Made Decision On Erin Andrews

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When FOX Sports unveiled its No. 1 NFL broadcasting team for 2022 this morning, Erin Andrews was included.

Andrews will once again be on the sideline for the network's lead broadcasts on Sundays this fall, along with Tom Rinaldi.

Meanwhile, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen have been officially tabbed to replace Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth.

New York Post media reporter Andrew Marchand thinks Andrews' inclusion in the FOX tweet also signals that she has reupped to continue with the network. Andrews had previously revealed to The Spun that her contract was going to be up soon.

"In its tweet, Fox Sports also has Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi included, which presumably means Andrews has signed on to continue at Fox," Marchand wrote.

Andrews will be working her 12th season for FOX in 2022. With the network, she has covered three Super Bowls and 10 NFC Championship Games.