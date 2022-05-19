Breaking: FOX Decides On Its Super Bowl Announcers

01 February 2022, US, Inglewood: The Super Bowl LVI logo stands outside Sofi Stadium. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will meet here on February 13, 2022 (local time) in the 56th final game for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Photo: Maximilian Haupt/dpa (Photo by Maximilian Haupt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

When it was announced that Troy Aikman and Joe Buck were leaving FOX, fans around the world were asking who would call Super Bowl LVII for the network. On Thursday, we found out who will get the opportunity to call the big game.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will call the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, 2023.

It's not a surprise to hear that Burkhardt will call the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. He was recently promoted to the No. 1 spot for FOX Sports.

Olsen's future, however, was a bit unclear. That being said, he'll have the chance to showcase his broadcasting skills in front of a huge audience this February.

A contract between Olsen and FOX Sports hasn't been finalized, but the framework of the deal is in place.

This is an excellent opportunity for Olsen, who is expected to be eventually replaced by Tom Brady as the lead analyst for FOX Sports.

Fortunately for Olsen, he doesn't have to worry about Brady entering the broadcast booth this fall. The 44-year-old quarterback is gettin ready for another season with the Buccaneers.

With Olsen sliding into the lead analyst role for the 2022 season, FOX Sports will need another broadcaster for its No. 2 team.