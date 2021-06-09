FOX NFL Kickoff Reportedly Has New Full-Time Analyst

No one is having a better Wednesday than New York Post reporter Andrew Marchand, who has been breaking media news for the better part of the day.

Earlier Wednesday he revealed ESPN is hiring two new analysts for its NHL coverage. The Worldwide Leader is adding former star goalie Kevin Weekes and New Jersey Devils star defenseman P.K. Subban.

But he wasn’t done there. Just a few minutes after breaking that NHL news, Marchand satisfied NFL fans as well. He reported that FOX NFL Kickoff has hired a new full-time analyst.

According to Marchand, Charles Woodson is being promoted to a full-time position.

MORE NEWS: Charles Woodson promoted to full-time on Fox NFL Kickoff, The Post has learned.https://t.co/XiJbr9zGoS — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 9, 2021

“After being dumped by ESPN after just three years, Woodson, the just-elected Hall of Famer, has resurrected his broadcast career with Fox,” Marchand said in the post.

“As a reward, Woodson will become a full-time member of “Fox NFL Kickoff,” The Post has learned. He will continue to also make cameos on Fox’s college football pregame show, “Big Noon Kickoff,” on Saturdays.”

Woodson failed to carve out a role at ESPN, but he’s clearly on the rise at FOX.