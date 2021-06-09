The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

FOX NFL Kickoff Reportedly Has New Full-Time Analyst

A closeup of Charles Woodson.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: ESPN NFL football commentator Charles Woodson on the set before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Coliseum during preseason on August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

No one is having a better Wednesday than New York Post reporter Andrew Marchand, who has been breaking media news for the better part of the day.

Earlier Wednesday he revealed ESPN is hiring two new analysts for its NHL coverage. The Worldwide Leader is adding former star goalie Kevin Weekes and New Jersey Devils star defenseman P.K. Subban.

But he wasn’t done there. Just a few minutes after breaking that NHL news, Marchand satisfied NFL fans as well. He reported that FOX NFL Kickoff has hired a new full-time analyst.

According to Marchand, Charles Woodson is being promoted to a full-time position.

“After being dumped by ESPN after just three years, Woodson, the just-elected Hall of Famer, has resurrected his broadcast career with Fox,” Marchand said in the post.

“As a reward, Woodson will become a full-time member of “Fox NFL Kickoff,” The Post has learned. He will continue to also make cameos on Fox’s college football pregame show, “Big Noon Kickoff,” on Saturdays.”

Woodson failed to carve out a role at ESPN, but he’s clearly on the rise at FOX.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.