Thom Brennaman will not be calling NFL games for FOX this fall after uttering a homophobic slur on the air last night, the network announced.

Brennman, the Cincinnati Reds’ longtime play-by-play man, was caught on a hot mic using the slur before last night’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Brennaman was heard referring to an unspecified location as “one of the f-g capitals of the world.”

Not surprisingly, the Reds suspended him last night, with FOX Sports Cincinnati supporting the decision. Now, the 56-year-old Brennaman has been removed from his play-by-play role gig for FOX, which the company announced this afternoon.

In a statement, FOX Sports called Brennaman’s remarks “abhorrent, unacceptable and not representative of the values of FOX Sports.

“As it relates to Brennaman’s FOX NFL role, we are moving forward with our NFL schedule which will not include him,” the statement reads.

Brennaman had been a full-time NFL play-by-play announcer with FOX since 2009. Prior to that, he worked for the network as a regular or fill-in during three separate stints between 1994 and 2008.

FOX Sports’ decision here isn’t surprising at all. There’s no way they could have kept Brennaman around after last night, and they made the correct call.