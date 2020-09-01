For years, ESPN’s College GameDay has been the go-to pregame show ahead of a full Saturday of college football action. FOX Sports is making a push to challenge them, ahead of the second season of Big Noon Kickoff.

FOX launched the show last year, with Urban Meyer, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Rob Stone forming a pretty star-studded team. Per the New York Post, the show will be expanding this fall, bumping up to two hours, and competing even more directly with GameDay. The launch of the show coincided with FOX’s decision to make noon a prime spot for games, avoiding conflict with the SEC on CBS’ late afternoon spot, and ESPN/ABC’s primetime games.

Big Noon Kickoff is now set to run for two hours, adding another hour of overlap with ESPN’s programming. While College GameDay was the higher-rated show last fall, Big Noon Kickoff made some serious inroads as a first year show. Now, Urban Meyer and co. are ready to push Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, and the ESPN crew for Saturday morning supremacy.

Of course, the status of this college football season presents some real obstacles. The Big Ten is a major FOX property, and it won’t have that league’s games to lead in to this fall. The Network will have to get a bit creative.

NEWS: Fox expanding Big Noon Kickoff to further compete with ESPN's GamedDay.https://t.co/QCZtR0S93I — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) September 1, 2020

Per Marchand’s New York Post report, the first game expected to occupy that “Big Noon” slot will be Baylor vs. Louisiana Tech on Sept. 12. That sets the stage for a Big 12-centric focus for FOX this fall.

According to the report, due to the ongoing public health crisis, the show is expected to be shot at FOX Sports’ Los Angeles studios, rather than the sites of games. That is likely to change in future seasons. ESPN is still figuring out how it will handle College GameDay, which famously shoots from campuses across the country with hundreds of fans in attendance. That will likely not be feasible at all this fall.

[New York Post]