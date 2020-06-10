FOX Sports Announces It Has Officially Hired Former ESPN Analyst

FOX Sports officially announced this morning that it has added former NFL player and ESPN analyst Emmanuel Acho as a host.

News of Acho’s transition from the Worldwide Leader to FS1 was first reported back in May. At the time, Outkick The Coverage’s Bobby Burack said Acho would be joining First Things First with Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Jenna Wolfe.

However, today’s FOX Sports press release indicates Acho will actually be co-hosting Speak for Yourself with Marcellus Wiley. The show, which airs at 3:30 p.m. ET, had an opening after Jason Whitlock’s contract expired recently.

“To join the FOX Sports family and have the opportunity to co-host one of the most notable sports talk shows in sports entertainment is an absolute dream come true,” Acho said, via release. “Marcellus is like a big brother to me, he’s provided tremendous advice throughout this process, so I’m beyond eager to begin working with him.”

After a standout career at Texas, Acho was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the sixth round in 2012. He played four years in the NFL with Cleveland and the Philadelphia Eagles.

At ESPN, Acho rose up the ranks in recent years and became a prominent college football analyst. He was also frequently featured on Get Up! and other shows.

Acho isn’t the only broadcaster making the move from ESPN to FOX this spring. Adam Amin has already accepted a job as a play-by-play announcer with FOX Sports and Jonathan Vilma is reportedly set to be a game analyst for FOX NFL alongside Kenny Albert.