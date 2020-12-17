One of the most popular reporters in the sports media industry is changing networks. It turns out that ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi is leaving for FOX Sports.

This shocking news was first reported on Wednesday night by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Rinaldi is expected to be part of FOX’s coverage for the Super Bowl, the World Series, the Olympics and much more.

Eric Shanks, the chief executive office and executive producer of FOX Sports, shared his thoughts on the company’s latest hire.

“Tom is one of the all-time great people in this business and a generational storyteller,” Shanks said in a statement. “The biggest events on FOX just got bigger because of Tom, and we are honored to have him as our newest teammate.”

It appears that Rinaldi is thrilled to join FOX Sports. He had nothing but great things to say about the latest chapter of his broadcasting career.

“I’m beyond excited to join the great team at FOX Sports,” Tom Rinaldi said, via FOX Sports. “To contribute to the network’s incredible collection of live events, and to continue to tell the stories across those sports and in those venues, is such a fantastic opportunity. I can’t wait to get started.”

Several prominent figures at ESPN extended their best wishes to Rinaldi on social media, including Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit.

“I am thrilled for my dear friend Tom Rinaldi and his tremendous new opportunities,” Fowler wrote. “He’s one of sports top storytellers ever. Tom’s humanity comes through in every piece. It’s been wonderful to work closely with him on so many projects. Cheers, Tom! You deserve this.”

We’re all looking forward to seeing how Rinaldi fares at FOX.

[FOX Sports]