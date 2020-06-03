Fox Sports Reportedly Lands Another Popular ESPN Analyst

Nearly one month ago, a report emerged suggesting two popular ESPN employees were leaving for Fox Spots.

Announcer Adam Amin is taking over Fox’s NFL and MLB booths soon. Just hours later, Emmanuel Acho reportedly accepted a deal with Fox Sports to take part in its morning shows.

A month later, ESPN is losing another top analyst to Fox Sports. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, college football analyst Jonathan Vilma is leaving as well.

Vilma will reportedly take over as the lead analyst alongside Kenny Albert during NFL broadcasts this fall. From Marchand’s piece:

Super Bowl Champion Jonathan Vilma has decided to leave ESPN/ABC and will sign with Fox to be an NFL game analyst, according to sources. Vilma will likely work with Kenny Albert on Sundays in the fall.

Marchand suggested ESPN “tightened up its wallet” in negotiations with employees this spring. As a result, the Worldwide Leader has lost several key voices.

Amin, Acho, Vilma and Will Cain have all reportedly left the network within the past month.

Ronde Barber worked with Kenny Albert last season, but Fox chose not to re-new his contract for another year. Now Vilma will get the chance to prove he has what it takes to be an NFL game analyst on the big stage.

We’ll have to wait and see how ESPN replaces all four.