Fox Sports Reportedly Makes Decision On Daryl Johnston

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 17: Daryl Johnston is seen after the the Alliance of American Football game between the Atlanta Legends and the San Antonio Commanders at Georgia State Stadium on March 17, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/AAF/Getty Images)

Former NFL fullback and longtime Fox Sports commentator Daryl Johnston is reportedly getting a promotion this season.

According to Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy, Johnston will be moved up to the No. 2 game analyst role for Fox's NFL broadcasts. He'll work alongside play-by-play man Joe Davis, a rising star for the company.

Johnston, 56, has called games for Fox since 2001. He teamed up in the booth last year with play-by-play announcer Chris Myers after working with Kevin Burkhardt in 2020.

With Burkhardt and Greg Olsen moving up to be Fox's No. 1 pairing following the loss of Troy Aikman and Joe Buck to ESPN, there was room for Davis and Johnston to receive bumps.

Johnston, who played for the Dallas Cowboys from 1989-99, winning three Super Bowls, has also worked with play-by-play handlers Kenny Albert and Dick Stockton in the past.

Fox unveiled its broadcasting teams for the 2021 season on August 2 last year, so a full announcement should be out in the coming days.