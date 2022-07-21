Good Morning Football Announces Replacement For Nate Burleson

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Former NFL player Nate Burleson and speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Last week, Andrew Marchand and Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post reported that Jason McCourty was the frontrunner to land Nate Burleson's former role for NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

On Thursday morning, NFL Network officially welcomed McCourty as the newest member of its team.

McCourty retired from the NFL just a week ago. He spent 13 years in the league, suiting up for the Titans, Browns, Patriots and Dolphins.

Clearly, McCourty was a hot commodity in the sports media world.

Good Morning Football has been searching for Burleson's replacement since he left the show in August of 2021.

NFL Network has allowed a plethora of former players to come on the show as a guest analyst, such as LeSean McCoy, Emmanuel Sanders and Golden Tate.

The days of Good Morning Football having a revolving door for its third analyst spot are over.

McCourty will make his debut for Good Morning Football this upcoming Monday. He'll be joined by Jamie Erdahl, Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt and Will Selva.