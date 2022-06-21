Greg Olsen Makes His Opinion On Tom Brady Extremely Clear

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 10: Former player Greg Olsen of the Carolina Panthers reacts during the football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Eventually, Tom Brady will become the lead analyst for FOX's NFL coverage. Until that day comes, Greg Olsen will hold down the fort.

During a recent appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast, Olsen discussed Brady's future at FOX.

Even though Brady will take over that spot for the network's No. 1 broadcast team at some point in the future, Olsen has nothing but respect for him.

"I have all the respect in the world for Tom," Olsen told Schefter. "Like I said, I get it. If you have a chance to get Tom Brady, you'd be silly not to. I have no hard feelings or animosity towards Tom. If he retires after this year and comes into the booth, that's the way it goes."

Olsen then jokingly said Brady should keep playing until he wins 10 championships.

"I don't think Tom's career is over until he gets 10 Super Bowls. Anything less would be selling himself short. So if I were him, I'd go for 10. I'll hold this seat warm until he gets there."

Olsen will call games for FOX this upcoming season with Kevin Burkhardt. They'll be on the call together for the Super Bowl next February.

Brady, meanwhile, will try to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl.