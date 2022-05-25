Greg Olsen Reacts To Tom Brady Getting Top FOX Job

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 10: Former player Greg Olsen of the Carolina Panthers reacts during the football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

It was announced earlier this month that Tom Brady will eventually become FOX's lead analyst for FOX's NFL coverage. For now, it sounds like Greg Olsen will hold that title for the 2022 season.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post recently reported that Olsen is expected to be the top color commentator for FOX this fall. If those plans come to fruition, he'll call Super Bowl LVII with Kevin Burkhardt.

While on The Dan Patrick Show this week, Olsen addressed his future at FOX.

“Even if I get one year, I am going to try and kill it, make it a fun season and [have] people enjoy our broadcast," Olsen said. "Hopefully, Tom Brady plays for a few years."

Olsen then shared some advice for Brady, who will eventually make the transition from the football field to the broadcast booth.

“The biggest thing that I learned is, for so long, we all see the game a certain way. We sit in meetings and you’re accustomed to coaches and players that speak your language, understand what you mean," Olsen explained. "There’s a very fine balance calling the games between you don’t want to dumb it down and take away from the complex nature that makes football so special and so interesting and why people tune in in the millions to watch it. But you also can’t talk on air like I would talk to my coach, or like I would talk to a current player or teammate who understands the language and terminology because you could lose a lot of people, right? So there’s two ends to that spectrum."

So far, Olsen has been a really fine addition to FOX's NFL coverage.

There'll be a lot of pressure on Brady to have a similar transition when the time comes for him to officially join FOX.