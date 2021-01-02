ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently tested positive for COVID-19, however, he’s still on the call for the Sugar Bowl alongside Chris Fowlers.

Herbstreit announced his diagnosis back on Tuesday, tweeting “Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid. Thankfully I feel good & my family is okay, but going through protocols will keep me home.”

In order to make sure everyone’s safe during these times, Herbstreit is calling the semifinal matchup between Clemson and Ohio State from his own home. His setup for tonight’s game seems very appealing to the national audience.

The background for Herbstreit includes a plethora of college football helmets from schools such as Alabama, BYU, Cincinnati, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas.

Here’s the home setup for Herbstreit:

If you were Kirk Herbstreit and calling this game from home, would you be wearing pants right now? pic.twitter.com/BIH7MkqukV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 2, 2021

This matchup between Clemson and Ohio State is quite personal for Herbstreit.

We all know that Tye and Jake Herbstreit have been on Clemson’s roster since the 2019 season, but it’s worth noting the family recently announced that Zak accepted a walk-on offer from Ohio State.

Herbstreit won’t let this affect how he calls this game for ESPN, though. So far he’s been fair with both programs and hasn’t shown favoritism toward either side. Expect more of the same from him for the remainder of the Sugar Bowl.

College football fans can watch the Clemson-Ohio State game on ESPN.