The pregame flyover has become a mini tradition at football games. While not all games have them, some of the biggest ones do.

But apparently the FOX commentary team of Troy Aikman and Joe Buck aren’t as big a fan of the tradition as a lot of football fans. That much was revealed via some hot mic footage acquired by Defector.

Following a flyover before Sunday’s Packers-Buccaneers game, Aikman commented on how wasteful he finds the jet fuel for the flyover jets to be. Buck seemed to agree and then Aikman made the issue political.

Via Defector.com:

TROY AIKMAN: That’s a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover.

BUCK: That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work!

AIKMAN: That stuff ain’t happening with [a] Kamala-Biden ticket. I’ll tell you that right now, partner.

Even Joe Buck and Troy Aikman find pregame flyovers to be a little much these days: https://t.co/0IZL6GhmZy pic.twitter.com/G4EpB3SYtN — Defector (@DefectorMedia) October 19, 2020

As wasteful as some people may find the flyovers, they do serve a function. Per Newsweek, they count towards mandatory training that pilots must undergo on a regular basis. They also serve as a major recruiting advertisement for the U.S. Air Force.

Needless to say, Buck and Aikman didn’t exactly get widespread support for their shared hot take. Comments and retweets across the internet are trashing the FOX duo for seemingly disrespecting the troops and showing some ignorance. Of course, there are also others who agree with the sentiment they shared.

We’ll see if Joe Buck and Troy Aikman address the viral clip.