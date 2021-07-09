The Spun

How Much ESPN Reportedly Pays Stephen A. Smith

First Take host Stephen A. Smith at the BIG3 - Week FourPHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 16: TV personality Stephen A. Smith looks on during week four of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Wells Fargo Center on July 16, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/BIG3/Getty Images)

It’s not exactly a secret that Stephen A. Smith is the biggest personality at ESPN – and their highest-paid personality at that. But what we haven’t exactly been able to pin down – until now – is just how much The Worldwide Leader in Sports pays him.

According to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, sources have told him that Stephen A. Smith earns around $12 million per year in total compensation. Deitsch says that mark is “the current ceiling” for ESPN’s on-air talent and what agents and representatives will use as the ceiling in negotiations.

It’s an incredible amount of money for an on-air personality to be sure. Some of ESPN’s other top personalities reportedly make less than 10-percent of that amount.

Clearly ESPN believe that Stephen A. Smith brings a ton of added value to their network. That might be why they’ve given him so many different shows and responsibilities on a regular basis.

But that isn’t stopping people from pointing out how crazy that amount is.

“Yet another reminder that [Alabama head football coach] Nick Saban ($9M) is in fact grossly underpaid,” Stewart Mandel of The Athletic said in a retweet.

“Stephen A makes more money annually then anyone on the back to back tampa bay lightning by almost 4 mil a year. #ridiculous” one fan wrote in the comments.

“This is actually below minimum wage given how many hours a day they have Stephen A on,” another fan joked.

You’ll be hard-pressed to go more than three hours a day without seeing Stephen A. Smith’s face or hearing his voice on an ESPN broadcast.

Good for him.


