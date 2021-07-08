How Much Money ESPN Is Reportedly Offering Maria Taylor

With her contract set to expire on July 20, ESPN is making an all-out effort to keep Maria Taylor working for the Worldwide Leader.

Taylor currently makes $1 million per year in her various roles with the network. ESPN is preparing to offer her as much as $3 million in hopes she’ll re-sign with the company, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

“ESPN has a contract on the table for Taylor in the neighborhood of $3 million per year, The Post has learned,” Marchand said. “The deal represents roughly a 300 percent increase from her current $1 million per year.”

ESPN isn’t the only company in contact with Taylor, though. Marchand reports both NBC and Amazon and trying to lure her away from ESPN. It’ll require at least $3 million, from the sound of it.

ESPN has dug itself a hole here. Maria Taylor is playing a major role in ESPN/ABC’s coverage of the NBA Finals. She is also directly involved in the controversy surrounding Rachel Nichols and her comments made during last year’s NBA bubble.

If Taylor chooses not to re-sign with ESPN, it could be down one of its key sports media members if the NBA Finals extend to Game 6 and beyond. Game 6 is scheduled for Tuesday, July 20 – the same day Taylor’s contract with ESPN expires.

Taylor has plenty to consider. She has an offer on the table that’ll bump her pay by $2 million. Is it enough to keep her working for the Worldwide Leader? We’ll have to wait to find out.