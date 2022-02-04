How Much NBC Is Reportedly Charging For Super Bowl Ads

It’s always costs advertisers a pretty penny in order to get an ad of any length featured on Super Bowl Sunday. But this year it’s set to cost more than ever.

On Friday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee revealed that some advertisers are spending $7 million for a 30-second ad spot this year. No doubt they’re getting the prime real estate on NBC’s broadcast for that fee.

According to Axios, the average Super Bowl ad is going to cost around $6 million. That’s an increase from the $5.5 million that advertisers spent for the same amount of time last year.

And there are going to be a lot of new companies vying for airtime of their products. With the surge in cryptocurrency and sports betting across the country, crypto exchanges and sports books will probably be at the front of the line.

Four top crypto exchanges have already been announced as having bought air time for Super Bowl LVI.

NBC is charging $7 million for 30 second Super Bowl ads#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/aRYFUIDBiY — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 4, 2022

There will, of course, be some of the usual suspects doing ads for Super Bowl LVI. Doritos always goes all-out to create the most memorable commercials for the big game.

Lest we forget the celebrity cameos, Lindsay Lohan is already on board for a Planet Fitness commercial.

Hopefully there aren’t too many interruptions in the play to force us to watch all of them. Some Super Bowl commercials have been pretty cringeworthy.

Are you watching the Super Bowl just for the commercials this year?