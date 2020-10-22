Ian Rapoport Has Great Tweet Following His NFL Network Suspension

Earlier this month, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport announced that he was suspended. It’s been a long two weeks, but one of the best insiders in the business is finally back.

Rapoport didn’t provide much clarity as to why he was suspended by NFL Network, saying “Recently, I posted something to my social channels without clearance from NFL Network, which went against its guidelines.” According to reports, it had something to do with an unapproved Instagram ad.

NFL Network’s decision to suspend Rapoport must have been a tough one. He’s such an integral part of the company as an on-air talent and insider. Fortunately, he’s back and ready to share some NFL news with everyone.

But first, Rapoport had to celebrate his return to Twitter. He shared a video of the song “What I’d Miss” from Hamilton.

Check it out:

Rapoport wasted little time getting back to his job of reporting news.

Moments ago, Rapoport broke the news that Baltimore could sign Dez Bryant to its practice squad if his next workout goes well. It’d be the first time that Bryant is on a roster since he signed with New Orleans in 2018, although that marriage didn’t last long since he suffered a torn Achilles during his first practice session with the team.

With the trade deadline just around the corner, it’s nice to have Rapoport back in action. NFL fans should expect him to fire off some interesting tweets from now until November 3.