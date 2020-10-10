NFL Insider Ian Rapoport Announces That He’s Been Suspended

Ian Rapoport, one of the main insiders covering the NFL, has been suspended. So far, there isn’t a ton of clarity as to why.

The NFL Media personality, who is the biggest newsbreaker covering the league outside of ESPN’s Adam Schefter, made the announcement with no warning. As of this writing, there are only theories, but nothing firm, on why the decision was made.

Rapoport says that he will be “off-air” until Oct. 22. It is unclear whether that also means he won’t be breaking news on social media, but given that the infraction was made on those platforms, it is a fair bet.

“Recently, I posted something to my social channels without clearance from NFL Network, which went against its guidelines,” Rapoport wrote in his brief statement. “As a result, I will be off-air until October 22. I respect and understand the decision made by the network and am deeply sorry for my mistake.”

The NFL hasn’t released anything about the decision to sideline Rapoport. The suspension through Oct. 22 means he’ll miss two NFL Sundays, returning on Thursday during Week 7 of the 2020 season.

In a strange occurrence befitting this year, this is the second major American sports insider to be suspended this year. Back in July, ESPN sidelined NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski after he emailed “f*** you” to a U.S. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, in response to a particularly troll-y email about the NBA “refusing to support the United States military” after the league announced that players would be able to wear pre-approved social justice messages on their jerseys in he Orlando bubble.

In that situation, it was very clear why Woj was suspended, once Hawley publicized the email. We do not know yet why Ian Rapoport is suspended.

Update: New York Post writer Andrew Marchand reports that the suspension stems from an unapproved ad for Manscaped, a men’s razor company.

Story will be up a bit later. Rapoport posted an ad for Manscape, which is to clean up your groin area, without approval and that is why he got nicked. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) October 10, 2020

The two-plus week suspension seems pretty excessive. We’ll update as more comes out.

[Ian Rapoport]